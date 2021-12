Walkersville’s Josh Stevens comes up with a big block in the first half against Boonsboro

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from December 20th, 2021.

Boy’s Basketball

Thomas Johnson vs. Linganore

Linganore defeated Thomas Johnson Monday night, 67-65, to improve to 5-0.

North Hagerstown vs. Urbana

North Hagerstown defeated Urbana Monday night 67-61.

Walkersville vs. Boonsboro

Walkersville improve to a 5-1 record on their season, with a 65-45 win over Boonsboro. The Warriors are now 3-1.