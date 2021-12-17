Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (December 17, 2021)

Timmy Conner heads to the bench after a timeout was called once Linganore got within three points, 59-56.

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from December 17th, 2021.

Boy’s Basketball

Linganore Lancers vs. Oakdale Bears

Despite a 16-point deficit in front of them at one point, the Linganore Lancers held strong, and rallied behind senior Timmy Conner to win their game against Oakdale in overtime 71-61.

Other Scores:

Girl’s Basketball

  • Brunswick 55, Walkersville 63 (OT)

Boy’s Basketball

  • Frederick 78, North Hagerstown 45
  • Walkersville 65, Brunswick 33
  • Urbana 51, Tuscarora 58
  • Catoctin 35, Smithsburg 69

