Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (December 17, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from December 17th, 2021.
Boy’s Basketball
Linganore Lancers vs. Oakdale Bears
Despite a 16-point deficit in front of them at one point, the Linganore Lancers held strong, and rallied behind senior Timmy Conner to win their game against Oakdale in overtime 71-61.
Other Scores:
Girl’s Basketball
- Brunswick 55, Walkersville 63 (OT)
Boy’s Basketball
- Frederick 78, North Hagerstown 45
- Walkersville 65, Brunswick 33
- Urbana 51, Tuscarora 58
- Catoctin 35, Smithsburg 69