Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (December 17, 2021)

Timmy Conner heads to the bench after a timeout was called once Linganore got within three points, 59-56.

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from December 17th, 2021.

Boy’s Basketball

Linganore Lancers vs. Oakdale Bears

Despite a 16-point deficit in front of them at one point, the Linganore Lancers held strong, and rallied behind senior Timmy Conner to win their game against Oakdale in overtime 71-61.

Other Scores:

Girl’s Basketball

Brunswick 55, Walkersville 63 (OT)

