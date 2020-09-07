Washington Football will use versatile offensive backs to help wide receiver unit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Football team will open their 2020 season at home, on Sunday September 13th, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A major portion of their offensive production will come from a young wide receiver unit, lead by second-year wideout Terry McLaurin and veteran Dontrelle Inman.

Steven Sims Jr., Antonio Gandy Golden, and Isaiah Wright fill out the remainder of the wide receiver core for Washington.

For the season ahead, Head Coach Ron Rivera will expect the young, versatile running backs to step up to fill offensive roles in the X position when necessary, specifically Antonio Gibson, and JD McKissic, saying “Well we will watch the next few days, but we’ll also play the guys we have kept at running back cause they have some position flex with those guys. Antonio Gibson’s background, JD McKissic’s background, you know we have a situation where JD could play slot if something else came up and we know Antonio could field the X as well. Cause we cross trained both those guys during camp and both those guys did the things that we needed just in case we got into an emergency. Its one of those things where we feel comfortable but we’ll check out and see what’s happening.”