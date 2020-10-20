Washington Football will not host fans this Sunday, against Dallas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Despite Governor Hogan’s recommendation, the Washington Football team will not host any fans this Sunday, in their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

First reported by ABC 7’s Scott Abraham, in an interview with Team President Jason Wright; told him that there would not be fans this Sunday. And the earliest that fans would be allowed would be November 8th.

WDVM25 reached out to the Washington Football team for a statement in regards to this announcement and learned the following: