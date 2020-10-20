Washington Football will not host fans this Sunday, against Dallas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Despite Governor Hogan’s recommendation, the Washington Football team will not host any fans this Sunday, in their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
First reported by ABC 7’s Scott Abraham, in an interview with Team President Jason Wright; told him that there would not be fans this Sunday. And the earliest that fans would be allowed would be November 8th.
WDVM25 reached out to the Washington Football team for a statement in regards to this announcement and learned the following:
“We take our responsibility seriously to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community. We are working closely with Prince George’s County health officials and will continue to evaluate on a week-by-week basis. At this time we have no plans to change our approach for the Dallas game on October 25th allowing a limited number of friends and family to attend.”Statement from Washington Football Team