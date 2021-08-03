Washington Football Training Camp: Energy level increasing as players practice in full pads for first time

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Tuesday was the first day for full pads for the Washington Football Team.

It’s the first time getting to hear the loud crack of shoulder pads colliding, meaning the regular season is right around the corner.

For Washington, they are eight days away from their first preseason game against the New England Patriots, and you could tell from Tuesday’s practice that the players are ready for that day to come as well as head coach Ron Rivera.

“I saw a lot of anxious guys wanting to get out there and bump and run into each other,” said Rivera. “You did feel the energy ramped up. The guys really got into it. When you are not in pads, running the football is a little bit different. When you are not in pads, passing is a little bit different. And so the players have to adjust to that.”