Washington Football Training Camp Day 3: Taylor Heinicke speaks to media about his approach to QB battle

RICHMOND, Va (WDVM) — He might not have the NFL experience like Ryan Fitzpatrick, but Taylor Heinicke has gained the respect from the Washington Football Team franchise after last year’s playoff start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now Heinicke has signed with the team, and is in the mix for starting QB. However, Heinicke doesn’t look at it as a competition, but a way to get better.

“I don’t come in everyday thinking I’m competing against him,” said Heinicke. “I come in every day just trying to get better. I think he thinks the same thing. We just try and help each other be the best.”

The former Old Dominion QB is in his first training camp with Washington, and reflected on how far he has come in the past year.

“I go back to where I was last year at this point. I was waking up at my sisters house trying to find something to do. I was training for an opportunity like this, and fortunately it came last year. So, again, I wake up every morning, I’m happy to be here, I’m excited, and we have a really good team. I think everyone comes to practice super pumped.”