Washington Football to host ‘Friday Night Football’ practice event at FedExField

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — During training camp, the Washington Football Team will host a “Friday Night Football” practice event on August 6 at FedExField.

The team released the statement Wednesday, with all the information for the event.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm, and tickets will be free to 20,000 fans, with an additional 5,000 tickets for club level seats. In addition to being a fan experience, it will be the first time the players will play on the new playing surface, which matches the team’s practice fields in Ashburn.

“It’s exciting to be welcoming our fans back into FedExField for the first time this season,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera. “Washington fans are the most passionate in the NFL, and I know our players are going to feed off of their energy at practice. We can’t wait to embark on the 2021 season with the fans cheering us on at FedExField.”

The event will be the first time fans can experience the 2021 entertainment team, hype team, and drumline. During the practice, the team will also host “Taste of FedExField”, where Season Ticket Members, Suite Holders, Sponsors, and other invited guests will get to taste the dining options that will be available to the 2021 season.

“We’re so excited to welcome our fans back for this unique practice under the lights at FedExField,” said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team. “After a season unlike any other, it’s truly a privilege to share all of the new fan initiatives and an invigorated team with this many fans and Season Ticket members all together. There are so many reasons holding an event like this is important for our team and fan base, so we are looking forward to this being just the beginning of a great season for the team and our fans.”