Washington Football Team’s Training Camp will return to Richmond

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Training Camp for the Washington Football Team is a go, and it will return to Richmond, Virginia; at the Bon Secours Training Center, from July 27th to July 31st.

“Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year,” said President Jason Wright in a press release. “Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season.”

“Going away for Training Camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera. “We are eager to get to Richmond to start Training Camp, and I know I speak for all our players and coaches in saying we are excited to have the opportunity to reach and engage with a different part of our fanbase and see what the city of Richmond has to offer.”

According to the team; training camp will be open for the fans, and more information will follow from the team in the coming weeks.