Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) rushes UT Martin quarterback John Bachus III (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Davis is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, FIle)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — With the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team went defense, picking Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis.

At Kentucky, Davis didn’t start making a huge impact until his Junior year, where he led the team in tackles (102), had three interceptions (one returned for a TD), and 1.5 sacks.

Davis will look to help at the interior linebacker position for Washington, a spot on the defense that needed some improvement heading into this year’s draft.