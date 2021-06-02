Washington Football Team OTAs Week Two

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Less than a week away from mandatory minicamp for the Washington Football Team, but first, the last week of organized team activities.

Still no Chase Young at today’s practice as it looks like last year’s Rookie of the Year will wait to make an appearance during minicamp.

“I spoke with him last night,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “He will be joining us shortly. He’s working out, taking care of business.”

On the offensive side, the team has had problems with the guys up front, especially after trading away Trent Williams last year. Now, with Morgan Moses gone, the line has a lot of new faces. It’s up to Pro Bowl lineman Brandon Scherff to anchor down the line and help out the newcomers.

“It’s just the next guy, the next man up,” said Scherff. “I appreciate Trent for what he did. He brought me in, pretty much took me in under his wing my rookie year. So, I’m just trying to be that person that can help somebody or teach somebody a little bit that they don’t know.”

There are plenty of new guys looking to make an impact right away for Washington. One of them being Curtis Samuel, who will look to complement Terry McLaurin out wide.

“I’m enjoying everyday,” said Samuel. “It’s exciting to be with this new team. I’m just out there trying to give it my all. I’m familiar with the offense, I’m familiar with a lot of the coaches. My thing is to just come in and add value to the team.”

Another offensive weapon to focus on is second year runningback Antonio Gibson. After an impressive rookie campaign, Gibson looks to make an even bigger jump.

“I feel like I got my feet wet, so I kind of know what to expect,” said Gibson. “This is something I didn’t get to do last year with OTAs. So, enjoying this process as well as being able to start recognizing some of the things that we was accustomed to last year.”