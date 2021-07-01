Washington Football Team fined $10 million after investigation into team’s culture

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The NFL announced Thursday that after a workplace review of the Washington Football Team’s culture, the team will be fined $10 million.

The review was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, who started investigating allegations of hostile workplace culture, including allegations of bullying and harassment.

According to a release by the NFL, Wilkinson interviewed more than 150 people, most being current or former employees of the Washington Football Team. The release went on to say that based on Wilkinson’s review, Commissioner Roger Goodell concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional.

Washington Football owner Dan Snyder came out with a release today, stating: “I feel great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic, experiences while working here. I’m truly sorry for that. I can’t turn back the clock, but I promise that nobody who works here will ever have that kind of experience again, at least not as long as Tanya and I are the owners of this team.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the money will be donated to charity.