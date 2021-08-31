Patterson, Reyes among players who make Washington Football’s 53-man roster

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — August 31 at 4pm was the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players.

Washington has released the following players: pic.twitter.com/vlXeM3MGwK — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) August 31, 2021

The Washington Football PR released their final cuts on social media, with some big names such as second year WR Antonio Gandy-Golden and CB Jimmy Moreland being left off the team.

One of the players that made the team, and one of the biggest stories out of training camp for Washington, was undrafted RB Jaret Patterson. The rookie from Glenn Dale, Maryland put together a strong preseason, and is now the third string runningback behind Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

Another surprise player to make the roster is TE Sammis Reyes. The former Chilean basketball player also had a good preseason, and becomes the first Chilean-born player to make an NFL roster.

Washington kicks off the 2021 season at home on September 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.