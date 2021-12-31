Washington Football Team continues to battle COVID setbacks ahead of must win game vs. Philadelphia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The hits just keep coming for the Washington Football Team and head coach Ron Rivera says it’s started to seem like it never ends.

“You kind of worry about it, you know, what’s happening right now,” Rivera said. “And, you know, we’re not the only team it’s happening to there’s a few others that are going through this right now. And, you know, it seems to be inevitable for everybody to you know, it’s just, you know, it drags on.”

Washington placed running back Antonio Gibson and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers on the COVID list Friday. On Thursday, punter Tress Way was also placed on the list.

Entering a must win game against Philadelphia on Sunday, at 6-9, Washington’s playoff hopes are slim but not none. Facing an uphill battle, the burgundy and gold are doing the only thing they can – playing with the cards they’re dealt.

We just got to use everything we got. Like Coach Rivera reiterates all the time, you know, all we got is all we need,” cornerback Danny Johnson said. “So, you know, kinda that’s the thing that we were running with, you know, the guys in that room regardless of who’s out there, you know, everybody has confidence in everyone that touches the field. So I just feel like we just got to go out there and just play to play how we’ve been playing and just play together as a group.”