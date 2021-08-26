Washington Football: Scott Turner talks wide receivers, what he needs to see to make the 53-man roster

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team will have one more preseason game Saturday night at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

This game will be very critical for the team as they have until August 31 to cut the roster down to 53 players.

A big position for Washington is the wide receivers. A lot of depth, but not as many positions on the team. It’s going to be tough choosing who stays and who goes, but offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke at practice on what he wants to see out of the receivers on Saturday.

“We’re a big believer in process over results,” said Turner. “You might get results doing something the wrong way, but that’s not a long-term situation and long-term series for success. We see these guys day in and day out in practice and how they conduct themselves. Then the big thing that happens in the games is seeing how guys handle it. So how do they handle those situations, that’s kind of the next test for a guy when they’re coming up.”