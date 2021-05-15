Washington Football rookies back on the field for day two of minicamp

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Saturday was another day at the office for the Washington Football Team rookie class, as they were back on the field for day two of rookie minicamp.

For today, it was all about retaining what they learned in day one, and see if they can improve on it day two.

“Those are the things that you are looking for, said head coach Ron Rivera. “Their retention from yesterday was good as well as taking what they were taught yesterday and putting it on the field, making those corrections that needed to be worked on.”

Up next for the Washington Football Team will be OTAs and mandatory minicamp starting at the end of the month.