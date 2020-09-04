Washington Football release veteran running back Adrian Peterson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – In an unexpected move from the Washington Football team, veteran running back Adrian Peterson has been released from the team, the team announced Friday.

In two seasons with the franchise, he lead the team with 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his career, he has rushed for 14,216 yards for fourth place on the NFL’s career list. Peterson ranks fourth with 111 rushing touchdowns.

According to the Washington Post, this move came as a surprise for Adrian Peterson himself, as Head Coach Ron Rivera explained to the media that this move was tough to make, “This is not about what he hasn’t done or anything like that. It’s about what this group of backs has shown us, especially in the way the offense is headed. And that’s really what it’s all about. Adrian is a true pro. I was fortunate to just be here with him this summer.”