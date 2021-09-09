Washington Football prepares for Week 1 matchup vs. L.A. Chargers

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team begin their 2021 season Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams looking to have even better years than last year, and a lot of people believe both of these teams can make the playoffs. However, only one team can come out with a win in Week 1.

For Washington, they will have a tough task on the defensive side, trying to stop a strong offensive attack headed by one of the rising stars in the league, second year quarterback Justin Herbert.

“[They] got skilled players at every position,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “Last year, they were very productive as an offense, and a lot of it starts with the quarterback.”

“What he did last year was ridiculous,” said Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. “You’re not supposed to come in as a rookie and look that polished and play that well.”

For the Washington offense, they look to be more productive this year, as they ranked at the bottom of the league in nearly every offensive category. Week 1 will be tough, as the Chargers bring in a new head coach with a brand new scheme.

“We are putting in the work, doing the best we can, scheme wise [and] personnel wise to figure it out, and I think we will be ready by Sunday,” said Fitzpatrick.