Washington Football officially eliminated from playoff contention, fall to Philadelphia Eagles 20-16

LANDOVER, Md (WDVM) — After defeating the Eagles nearly a year ago to clinch to the NFC East and a playoff berth, the Washington Football Team falls to Philadelphia 20-16, eliminating the Burgundy and Gold from playoff contention.

“Frustrating,” said DE Jonathan Allen. “We didn’t execute, didn’t finish the game like we needed to, and that’s why we lost.”

Washington came out ready to play on the first drive, going right down the field, and capping it off with a Jaret Patterson 11-yard rushing touchdown.

For the rest of the half, Washington drove down the field and kicked field goals. In the first half, the team never punted, but was unable to cash in for touchdowns after the first drive.

“You are not going to win a lot of games when you are kicking field goals instead of scoring touchdowns,” said head coach Ron Rivera.

However, Washington still led 16-7 at the half. QB Taylor Heinicke had an impressive first half, completing 14-17 for 170 passing yards, a huge step up from his seven completion performance against Dallas the week before.

The difference in the game was the second half. Philadelphia was able to put up 13 points, while Washington was held to nothing. The team had a chance late in the game with under a minute to go, but Heinicke was intercepted in the end zone, ending the game.

“We got off with a fast start, but we just got to learn how to finish,” said RB Jaret Patterson. “That’s the name of the game. You got to start strong and finish strong.”

For Washington, that brings their losing streak to four games, all four games against division opponents. It is also the team’s second four-game losing streak of the season. The worst part, of course, is the team will not return to the postseason.

“To know we are not going to be able to do that this year is disappointing, especially off the year we had last year,” said WR Terry McLaurin. “We felt like we were going to take some momentum into this year. But, with the NFL, everything is earned week in and week out. We got into the division and we just didn’t get it done. That can make or break your season, and it kind of broke ours.”

The chance of making the playoffs might be over, but Washington still has one more game on the season, and it’s another division game, this time on the road against the New York Giants.