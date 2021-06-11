Washington Football Minicamp Day 3: Ron Rivera talks QB situation heading into training camp

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — As the Washington Football Team closes out mandatory minicamp on Thursday, one of the questions going into the season is, “Who will be the starting quarterback week 1?”

Everyone is assuming that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starter, but it hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

Washington has some depth at the QB position, with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen still in the running for the starting spot to go along with Fitzpatrick. Now, heading into training camp, Ron Rivera is excited to see the QBs compete for the starting spot.

It’s going to be a good competition,” said Rivera. “I think it’s going to push our football team and make our football team better. They’re going to compete, they’re going to push and I’m looking forward to it.”