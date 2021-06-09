Washington Football Minicamp Day 2: Jonathan Allen speaks to media about defense’s potential

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team held day two of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

As we inch closer to the regular season, it’s hard not to hype up the Washington defense.

The team did everything necessary to improve the defensive side of the ball. The front line is the same as last year and is in tact, they drafted a linebacker to help out the middle, and brought in some free agent defensive backs to bring more depth to the secondary.

On paper, the Washington defense is looking like a top contender for best defense in the NFL. But there is still a lot of work to do before they can claim that title.

“Paper and pencils don’t equate to wins,” said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. “As excited as I am, and a lot for potential, that’s all it is right now, potential. There’s a long way to go before we can start talking about the best defense in the NFL. I’m very confident in our team’s ability to go out there and perform as the best defense, but there is a lot of things we got to do before that.”