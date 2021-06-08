Washington Football Minicamp Day 1: Chase Young returns to practice

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Tuesday morning marked the beginning of mandatory minicamp for the Washington Football Team.

All eyes were on #99, Chase Young, as he returned to practice after missing out on voluntary OTA’s the last two weeks. However, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year didn’t looked like he skipped a beat, and the team was happy to see him back at practice.

“He looked good,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “He came out and practiced with a lot of energy. It’s good to have Chase out there.”

Even the new players on the team liked what they saw from Young.

“The one thing he has is the way he reacts,” said former Chicago Bears lineman Charles Leno Jr. “He’s just playing football. That’s one thing that you love to see in a young player who is transcending to be one of the great defensive ends in the league.”

Young might have missed OTA’s, but he was still working out, looking to get better and improve from last year.

“My biggest thing this year is coming into the season 100 percent healthy,” said Young. “My coaches know I’m going to work. They know I’m not going to go into this, lay down and relax and be lazy. I’m a worker and coach knows that. He knows I will come ready.”

The team continues mandatory minicamp for the next two days.