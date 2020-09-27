Washington Football looks to bounce back against Cleveland

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — It was a tough road game last week at Arizona, as the Cardinals beat the Washington Football Team 30-15.

After an eight sack performance the week before, it was a tough outing for the Washington defense, as Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had his way on the offensive side all day. But head coach Ron Rivera knows what his defensive line did wrong.

“You see too much of it where we got engaged and we were kind of just dancing on the line of scrimmage,” said Rivera. “You can’t do that against a player with that kind of ability. You have to get aggressive and attack him and get him going.”

Washington won’t have to worry about the speed of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield this week, but the Cleveland offense brings in a lot of weapons.