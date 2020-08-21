Washington Football Head Coach Ron Rivera diagnosed with lymph node cancer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ron Rivera still feels his team will be prepared when the season begins.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington Football Head Coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer.

Coach Rivera shared the news with his team, but says that the cancer is in the early stages and is “very treatable and curable”.

The 58-year old coach is establishing a treatment plan with the team and with an outside specialist. Coach Rivera told ESPN, “I was stunned. but I was angry because I feel like I feel like I’m in the best health I’ve been in.”

News about Head Coach Ron Rivera’s diagnose came from ESPN’s Adam Schefter first

On his team’s reaction, Rivera said, “Some were stunned. A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, ‘I’m going to be a little more cranky, so don’t piss me off.'”

Coach Rivera’s message to his team

This story is still developing, and will have more updates in the future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories