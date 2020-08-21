Washington Football Head Coach Ron Rivera diagnosed with lymph node cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington Football Head Coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer.
Coach Rivera shared the news with his team, but says that the cancer is in the early stages and is “very treatable and curable”.
The 58-year old coach is establishing a treatment plan with the team and with an outside specialist. Coach Rivera told ESPN, “I was stunned. but I was angry because I feel like I feel like I’m in the best health I’ve been in.”
On his team’s reaction, Rivera said, “Some were stunned. A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, ‘I’m going to be a little more cranky, so don’t piss me off.'”
This story is still developing, and will have more updates in the future.