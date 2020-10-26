Washington Football gets must needed win, dominates Dallas 25-3

FEDEX FIELD, Md (WDVM) — Coming into today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Football Team was 1-5 on the season. But as bad of a record that is, they were one win away from being a half game out of first place in the NFC East.

Washington started the game off strong, methodically moving down the field, only to come up inches short of the end zone.

One the Cowboys’ first offensive drive, the Washington defense made an impact. Landon Collins sacked Andy Dalton, forcing a fumble and a safety. Washington finished off their second drive of the game with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Antonio Gibson, leading 9-3 after one.

The second quarter was even more dominant, Kyle Allen threw to TDs in the quarter, one being a 52-yard bomb to Terry McLaurin. Washington led 22-3 at the half and costed to a 25-3 win.

The Washington defense was magnificent all day long, forcing turnovers, racking up sacks, and only giving up three points.

“I think the last few weeks have been pretty good,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “The nice thing is we started fast the last couple of times and I think that’s helped us as a football team.”

Rookie runningback Antonio Gibson had his best game in his short NFL career, racking up 128 yards on the ground, as well as the first touchdown of the game. Washington rushed for a total of 208 yards.

“I think Antonio, with the other complimentary of backs that we have, those three guys continue to work the way they do, and they progress, and we get the offensive line play that we had, we have a chance,” said Rivera.

The downside to take from this game is that safety Landon Collins left the game early. He was carted off in the first half due to an ankle injury, and the team believes that Collins tore his achilles. If true, it would be a tough loss for the Washington defense.

Washington moves to 2-5 heading into their bye week, with their next game being on November 8 at home against the New York Giants.