Washington Football fans can now register for free passes to Training Camp

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team announced on Wednesday that fans can now register for free fan passes for this year’s Training Camp down in Richmond.

Fans can go to the team website and register for whichever day (or days) they would like to attend. Once registered, fans can access their free passes through the team mobile app.

In addition to the fan passes, the Washington Football Team will also be having several themed days:

Community Combine Day and Kickoff Rally (Tuesday, July 27)

Frontline Heroes Day (Wednesday, July 28)

Military Appreciation Day (Thursday, July 29)

Kids Day (Friday, July 30)

Fan Appreciation Day (Saturday, July 31)

Training Camp is open to the public and free of charge for all fans. The schedule for fan access is below: