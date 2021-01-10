Washington Football falls in first round of playoffs to Tampa Bay 31-23

FEDEX FIELD, Md (WDVM) — In their first playoff game since 2015, the Washington Football Team fought hard until the end, but came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23.
Allif Karim recaps the game and the season from FedEx Field.
