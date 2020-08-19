Washington football enter first day of practice with pads; HC Ron Rivera focused on how they make a difference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Tuesday marked the first day across the National Football League that teams were allowed to practice in full pads.

For the Washington Football Team, Head Coach Ron Rivera said, ““I was really pleased with what we saw initially. One of the things we want to do was make sure we were practicing with tempo. Up-tempo is really important as far as I’m concerned because again we want to learn to play fast, and that was one of the things we got out of today. I was pleased with some of the little things that we did, which was really good to see, but disappointed in some of the things we didn’t do. We had some alignment mistakes that you really shouldn’t have, mostly from our young guys, so they’re going to spend a little more time in their books.”

Because teams have now introduced pads into their practices in camp moving forward, Coach Rivera said he is looking for different things with the players, saying, ““How they handle the contact. How a guy might look good earlier because we weren’t in pads, so his movement is a little more fluid. He’s a little more explosive. Now you put the pads on and it changes, the fluidity isn’t there. The bulkiness of moving in the pads shows. You look for that in wide receivers, you look for that in defensive backs. You look for power; what kind of power a guy has when you look at the front. How are these guys blocking? How are these guys getting to gaps as defensive linemen? Pad changes the performance of a lot of guys, and some guys it either gets better than what you were seeing or it either gets worse than what you saw.”