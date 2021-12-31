Washington Football defensive line looks to bounce back from mentally and physically tough game in Dallas

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93), defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (98) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (96) line up for a play during the second half of an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. Washington won 17-15. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Entering the 2021 season, the defensive line was supposed to be the biggest strength for the Washington Football Team.

Through key injuries and COVID setbacks, it has been somewhat of a disappointing year for the unit. Things boiled over last Sunday when longtime teammates and linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a physical altercation on the sidelines during a blowout loss to Dallas.

Washington will host Philadelphia in a must win game on Sunday, and just like the entire team is doing, the defensive line will continue to battle through adversity.

“Due to circumstances of injury or COVID or what we’ve had to get used to just kind of rotating guys. The good thing about it is there’s a lot of guys familiar with our system that have been here the last two years,” Washington defensive line coach Sam Mills III said. “So we kind of look forward to watching a young guy get in there and giving us what he’s got and putting him in positions to be successful. But yeah, it has been a revolving door with some players in our position, but we’re always prepared for it and we get those guys ready to go.”