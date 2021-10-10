Washington falls to 2-3 after a disappointing loss to New Orleans

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) – With 8 seconds left in the 2nd quarter, the Washington football team were outgaining the New Orleans Saints 187 yards to 179 yards, converting four out of nine third downs. Washington’s defense also forced two turnovers, including defensive end Chase Young’s first sack of the game.

With eight seconds left in the first half, New Orleans’ quarterback Jameis Winston chucked a 49 yards bomb to Marquez Calloway for a hail mary to complete swing momentum back in the Saints favor. Washington would trod off to the locker room, trailing 20-13.

That big play, would serve as the necessary catalyst for New Orleans to come out with a 33-22 win over the Washington Football Team.

“I’m very frustrated because we’ve got too many good football players to not be better than what we are now. But your record tells you what you are. That’s what we are – we’re a 2-3 football team right now.”

Washington ended the game with more total yards than New Orleans, 373-369, and outgaining the Saints on the ground, 131-98.

Washington’s defense would limit the Saints 4-of-11 on third downs, but failed to stop them when it mattered.

This story will be updated.