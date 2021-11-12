Washington defense prepares for tough test Sunday vs. Tampa Bay

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team are back from their bye week, but the schedule does not get any easier, as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

The reigning Super Bowl champs come into Sunday with the highest scoring offense in the league. On the other side, Washington’s defense comes in giving up over 28 points. So the defense will need to step up big against Tom Brady and the high powered Bucs offense.

“He’s going to make every throw that you don’t think he’s going to make, and he’s got ultimate trust with his guys,” said linebacker Cole Holcomb. “You got to mess up the timing with the throws, we got to play way more physical in terms of against routes and try to disrupt that timing.”

“We just got to go out and play hard and compete,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “That’s what we do. We get ourselves ready, we prepare, and then we go out and compete, and I’m looking for to it come Sunday.”