Washington County Public Schools update “Return to Play” Schedule

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) is now in Stage 3 of their “Return to Learn” plan . Because of this, WCPS will also be moving ahead with fall high school sports season.

Information provided by Washington County Public Schools only pertains to Fall sports and the current circumstances around COVID-19.

All Washington County Public Schools will participate in a in-county competitive schedule. For more information about specific matchups, in regards to member schools, go to this website.

In terms of fans for sporting events; indoor games are limited to 50% or 100 people (whichever is less), and outdoor games are 50% or 250 people (whichever is less). All student athletes will be provided up to two spectator tickets for each game. For football games, this includes both football players, and cheerleaders.

Face coverings are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times for both indoor and outdoor events.