Washington county moves ahead with plan to return to play

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Washington County began executing their plan to return to play ahead of the fall season, based of the MPSSAA Roadmap for the Return of Interscholastic Athletics and Activities.

This was the first time any school had been allowed to gather since the pandemic shut everything down back in March. In the first phase of this plan, school campuses are limited to working out in the outdoors with no equipment.

Eric Michael, Supervisor for Washington County Athletics, says “As a former coach, you have an internal clock that this is July – we should be doing this to get ready for the season. And I think its frustrating for coaches to sort of temper that internal clock if you will; and for me its been sort of frustrating because I can’t put them at ease about what is going on.”