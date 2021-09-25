Washington County High School Football Week 4 (September 24, 2021)

Linganore Head Coach Rick Conner gathers around, after his team beat Oakdale, 54-53, in our Game of the Week

WASHINGTON, & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Week 4 in Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland, brought all the excitement, and drama that we associate with high school football.

Oakdale Bears vs. Linganore Lancers (Game of the Week)

The Oakdale Bears, and Linganore Lancers put on a show worth the title of “Game of the Week”, with the Lancers coming out on top 54-53, in overtime.

With a chance to go for two, the Bears’ chances of winning would be swatted away, literally, by Linganore’s Dylan Allnutt, who would bat the ball away, giving Linganore the 54-53 win.

In overtime, the Lancers would have possession first. Linganore would go back to their lead rusher, Ethan Arneson, as he carved out eight yards on their first drive.

In their next play, sophomore quarterback, Christian Petruzzello would call his own number, ramming the ball in for the leading score.

“We just ran the same play on end, and it’s been working.” said sophomore running back Ethan Arneson, “Coach just told me to stay in the whole and trust my line and it will open up. So I just stayed in there, got low and tried to get as many yards as I could.”

“We just knew we had to score, we had to score.” said Christian.

The Lancers would find themselves in a hole early, at point trailing the Oakdale Bears 20-6 near the end of the first half. In the second half, the Lancers exploded for 20 points, quickly shooting out to a 33-20 lead.

At one point, Linganore would hold a twenty point lead over the Bears, before Oakdale started working themselves back in the game, through quick scores from sophomore Evan Austin, and senior Cameron Dorner.

The Lancers remain undefeated in their season, 4-0, as Oakdale sit as .500, with a 2-2 record.

Recap from Catoctin vs. South Hagerstown, and Jefferson vs. North Hagerstown

Frederick County Final Scores

Boonsboro 7, Middletown 33

Clarksburg 12, Urbana 0

Maryland School for the Deaf 48, George School 6

Walkersville 35, Thomas Johnson 7

Brunswick 52, Rock Ridge 8

The game between Frederick, and Tuscarora was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”, according to an email from the school

Washington County Final Scores