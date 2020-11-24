Washington County announce fall season is over, winter season begins virtually on December 7th

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Washington County Public Schools announced on Tuesday, the fall season for high school sports is over, as the pause for in-person learning in the county has been extended till January 11th, 2021. This is because of metric numbers in the county for COVID-19.

The fall season has been on pause since November 17, and was supposed to restart on December 7th.

In a statement from Washington County Public Schools, it says, “WCPS congratulates our cheerleading, cross country, football, golf, soccer, and volleyball teams for the efforts of all student athletes and coaches during this exceptional season.”

The statement addresses winter sports for the county, saying that high schools can begin virtual conditioning on December 7th, and virtual practices on December 14th. COVID-19 numbers in the county will be monitored, before a decision will be made about in-person practices for the winter high school sports season.