Washington Commanders officially announced as new team name

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The wait is finally over. Washington Commanders has officially been announced as the new name for the 90-year-old franchise.

“As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” said co-owner and co-CEO Dan Snyder in a statement from the team. “As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

Here’s how the last 18 months have played out for the franchise, as they’ve worked on their rebranding effort.

On July 3rd, the franchise posted a statement they would be undergoing a thorough investigation, and review of the team name.

Just 10 days later, the team announced they are retiring the former “Redskins” moniker. Owner Dan Snyder, and Head Coach Ron Rivera would head up the search for a new name, and logo.

On July 23rd, 2020, the franchise announced they will be moving forward with the “Washington Football Team” name, ahead of their training camp in Richmond. The team announced the name would be temporary, as they continue their search.

First by @AdamSchefter, the team formerly known as the “Redskins” will go by Washington Football Team for the season.



Not permanent, temporary call pending new name decision. Organization will look for feedback along the way. @WDVMSports @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/eS6Cb2Aq8d — Allif Karim (@AllifKarim) July 23, 2020