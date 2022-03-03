WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Capitals announced Thursday morning they will be competing in the 2023 NHL Stadium Series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The league announced the Hurricanes would host the 2023 Stadium Series at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium on February 18, 2023.

It will be the fourth regular-season outdoor game for the Capitals, who are 3-0-0 in their previous appearances: a 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2011 NHL Winter Classic in a 3-2 win at Heinz Field.

The Hurricanes defeated the Capitals in their only meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a First Round series in 2019 that was decided in double-overtime of Game 7.