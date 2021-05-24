Washington Capitals lose Game 5 to Bruins, eliminated from playoffs

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) scores a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) and center Nic Dowd (26) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Capitals needed to win Sunday against the Boston Bruins to keep their season alive, but failed to do so, as the Bruins close out the series in five games, winning 3-1.

The Caps had 41 shots on goal, compared to the Bruins 19, but they couldn’t get the puck passed Boston Goalkeeper Tuukka Rask.

On the other side, it was tough sledding for Capitals GK Ilya Samsonov. After having a scoreless first period, the Caps gave up two goals in the second period, which was the deciding factor.

For Washington, it’s another disappointing season. After winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, the Caps have not made it passed the first round.