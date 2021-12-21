Washington Capitals’ game against Flyers postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette , center top, looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Capitals’ game against the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed, due to COVID-19 issues stemming from the Capitals.

Defenseman Justin Schultz and forward Daniel Sprong began the team’s morning skate in Philadelphia but were pulled off after their test results came back.

This is the 50th game across the league that has been postponed due to COVID-19. 45 have occurred over the past two weeks with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America. More than 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, a list that continues to grow.

Starting Wednesday, the NHL will pause all games, as teams will then report back for COVID-19 testing and practice on Sunday after Christmas, a day before games are set to resume.