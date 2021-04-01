Walkerville football blank Oakdale, beat them 44-0

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — Kicking things off between Oakdale and Walkersville and Walkersville wasted no time putting up points Naseem Pacheco finds an opening inside takes it in for the first score of the game.

Oakdale struggle early Sean Kubiak here fakes the punt chews up yards down the right side of field to keep Oakdale pushing for goal. Walkersville turn that around and again Naseem running to the right side of field its good for his second score. But he wasn’t done for the night this would be his third just in the first half alone.

Naseem game Walkersville five touchdown this game with Walkersville winning it 44 to 0.