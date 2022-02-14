Walkersville’s Mike Mathis one win away from history

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Walkersville Lions have a chance to make history on Tuesday night, when they travel to play the Middletown Knights.

Head Coach Mike Mathis is one win away from locking up his 400th career win with the Walkersville Lions. He joined the program over two decades ago.

“Lots of people have helped me through this.” said Mathis, “My family, I’ve had great assistants, great players. And great community support here in Walkersville. It’s a culmination of lots of hard work by a lot of people.”

Mathis began coaching the boy’s basketball team in 2016 following a 19-year stint as the Head Coach of the girl’s basketball team, highlighted by a state title in 2003 and amassing over 300 wins.

“Its pretty wild that he’s been here for that long.” said senior guard Ty Campbell. “It kind of shows how good of a coach he really is, and how much effort he puts into us. That would be amazing, as much hard work as he puts in for us, its – we gotta pay it in return.”

The Lions are currently 16-4 in their season, combining a balanced effort on offense with a defensive-minded squad as they prepare for a late push before the playoffs.

“He’s a lot harder than some coaches.” said senior combo guard Josh Stevens, “But he also runs a whole playbook that we follow, and gets us open for shots.”

“We’re pretty confident now.” said Campbell, “But we need to work on our offense a little bit. We’re a pretty good defensive team but sometimes we have some lulls on offense, and we turn the ball over, and take some bad shots.”

Mathis has made defense a core tenant of his philosophy as his career progressed, and hopes to bring the same kind of postseason success he enjoyed with the Lions’ girl’s basketball team.

“It’s going to be a goal going into the playoffs.” said Mathis, “We talk about defense all the time, and the importance of it. The kids are really buying into that.”

“We’ve had a lot of support, and it’s been great to coach at Walkersville and be a part of this community.”