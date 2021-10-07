Walkersville prepare for tough Frederick offense

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – This Friday night, the Walkersville Lions will be back on the football field, after their game last week against Tuscarora was canceled.

Because of this extra time to prepare, the team says they hope to be more than ready before the game against the Frederick Cadets.

“We got a lot of new stuff we’re gonna run against them.” said senior Jae’Sean Fulton, “Having that extra week, we got a lot of new stuff, and a lot of new gameplans, and it’s gonna be a good one.”

The Cadets are coming off a 56-0 win over the Catoctin Cougars, and are hoping to build off that momentum at home, when they host the Lions. For Walkersville, it will be their first major test on the road, in front of a hostile crowd.

“I know they’re gonna bring a lot of people, so it’s definitely going to be tough.” said senior Jeremiah Franklin, “This is a really big game away, we haven’t had that yet. It’s definitely going to be interesting, we’re gonna have to stay focused, and play Walkersville football.”

For Walkersville to play their best football, a large part of their success will stem from how well the defense performs against the Cadets’ offense.

“They love to just throw it deep, they love it.” said Fulton, “They love to make plays happen when there is nothing there at all. And as long as we keep playing deep, and keep covering them, and we force them to run, the game is in our hands.”

“They’re always running their pass routes, we gotta guard them for a really long time. That’s pretty good on them that they can do that for such a long time.” said senior Jeremiah Franklin.

“They have scored on a lot of big plays, a lot of broken plays.” said Head Coach Joe Polce, “So we tell them gotta cover forever, try and get some pressure on the quarterback, do our best to matchup with their great athletes, and we’ll be ready to roll tomorrow.”