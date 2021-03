IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Walkersville girls soccer came back from a 1-0 first half deficit; scoring two goals early in the second half to win it 2-1 over Oakdale Tuesday night.

The Bears would get a free kick late in the game and would get multiple other looks in the final two minutes of play, but Lion goalie, Emily Clarkson came up big, not allowing any further scores.

Highlights will be posted here after the 10 p.m. newscast.