Walkersville Lions control game over Tuscarora

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) — Now head to Linganore High School where Walkersville and Tuscorora will test the waters in the first half.

Walkersville makes the first move with Josiah Jones for the running play straight down the middle for easy starting touchdown. Tuscarora receives the kick gets picked up by Eric Stephens as he chews up a couple of yards puts Tuscarora in good field position. However the Titans get into trouble after the run when throw gets intercepted by Naseem Pacheco who runs it deep into the right side of field.

Walkersville contained Tuscarora, beat them 42 to 7.