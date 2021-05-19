Walkersville Lions’ celebrate graduating student-athletes playing their sports at college

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Walkersville Lions community came together, to celebrate 13 student-athletes, who have put pen to paper, to play the sport they love at the collegiate level.

A list of all the athletes that will be playing at the next level are:

Eyob Gaffigan – Hofstra University Soccer Commit

Abbie Peterson – Stevenson University Softball Commit

Madison Austin – Frederick Community College Softball Commit

Indatou Ali-Goukoye – Dickinson College Basketball Commit

Jaden Bryan – Frederick Community College Basketball Commit

Jacob Montgomery – Lebanon Valley Basketball Commit

Christ Ntemi – Penn State Greater Alleghany Basketball Commit

Savana Johnson – Saint May’s University of Minnesota Soccer Commit

Dane Wallace – Dickinson College Football Commit

Chanz Pough – West Virginia University Tech Wrestling Commit

Gavin Swaney – Hood College Baseball Commit

Alus Mbella – West Virginia Wesleyan Football Commit

Naseem Pacheco – Fairmont State Football Commit

Josiah Jones – Robert Morris Football Commit

Maggie Molnar – Princeton University Lacrosse Commit

