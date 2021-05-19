Walkersville Lions’ celebrate graduating student-athletes playing their sports at college

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Walkersville Lions community came together, to celebrate 13 student-athletes, who have put pen to paper, to play the sport they love at the collegiate level.
A list of all the athletes that will be playing at the next level are:
- Eyob Gaffigan – Hofstra University Soccer Commit
- Abbie Peterson – Stevenson University Softball Commit
- Madison Austin – Frederick Community College Softball Commit
- Indatou Ali-Goukoye – Dickinson College Basketball Commit
- Jaden Bryan – Frederick Community College Basketball Commit
- Jacob Montgomery – Lebanon Valley Basketball Commit
- Christ Ntemi – Penn State Greater Alleghany Basketball Commit
- Savana Johnson – Saint May’s University of Minnesota Soccer Commit
- Dane Wallace – Dickinson College Football Commit
- Chanz Pough – West Virginia University Tech Wrestling Commit
- Gavin Swaney – Hood College Baseball Commit
- Alus Mbella – West Virginia Wesleyan Football Commit
- Naseem Pacheco – Fairmont State Football Commit
- Josiah Jones – Robert Morris Football Commit
- Maggie Molnar – Princeton University Lacrosse Commit
This story will be updated.