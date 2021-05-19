Walkersville Lions’ celebrate graduating student-athletes playing their sports at college

Walkersville Lions’ student-athletes prepare for the signing ceremony.

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Walkersville Lions community came together, to celebrate 13 student-athletes, who have put pen to paper, to play the sport they love at the collegiate level.

A list of all the athletes that will be playing at the next level are:

  • Eyob Gaffigan – Hofstra University Soccer Commit
  • Abbie Peterson – Stevenson University Softball Commit
  • Madison Austin – Frederick Community College Softball Commit
  • Indatou Ali-Goukoye – Dickinson College Basketball Commit
  • Jaden Bryan – Frederick Community College Basketball Commit
  • Jacob Montgomery – Lebanon Valley Basketball Commit
  • Christ Ntemi – Penn State Greater Alleghany Basketball Commit
  • Savana Johnson – Saint May’s University of Minnesota Soccer Commit
  • Dane Wallace – Dickinson College Football Commit
  • Chanz Pough – West Virginia University Tech Wrestling Commit
  • Gavin Swaney – Hood College Baseball Commit
  • Alus Mbella – West Virginia Wesleyan Football Commit
  • Naseem Pacheco – Fairmont State Football Commit
  • Josiah Jones – Robert Morris Football Commit
  • Maggie Molnar – Princeton University Lacrosse Commit

