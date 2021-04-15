Walkersville football playing for much more than just bragging rights this Friday

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Walkersville Lions will have a chance at redemption, against the Middletown Knights this Friday; for the de-facto Frederick County title. Both teams are 4-1 on the season, with Walkersville picking up their first loss last Friday, against the Knights.

This rivalry between the schools, and their football programs, goes far beyond just the past few years.

“It means everything, when Middletown comes around, you know it’s going to a big game and we’re all stoked.” said Walkersville senior George Childers, when asked what it means to play in the rivalry between Walkersville, and Middletown.

“I don’t think anybody at Walkersville likes anybody from Middletown.” said senior Dane Wallace, “I don’t think anybody at Middletown likes anybody at Walkersville, so it’s really just – it’s fun to have that competition, and I’m extremely blessed to be a part of such an intense rivalry.”

Walkersville have the added pressure of having 17 seniors on their roster, all 17 of whom will play their last high school football games on Friday, at Urbana High. It’s plenty of motivation, that adds on to what the team has already gone through this season.

“We haven’t had any home games the first month of the season, we’ve had to practice at Utica Park, I mean we’ve been driving everywhere, we had a covid shutdown. If you look at all the teams who’ve had covid shutdowns, they’ve all had struggles, none of them have had the year we had. So our kids have done a great job overcoming obstacles hopefully we can overcome the last one tomorrow night.”