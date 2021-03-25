Walkersville football expect a “long & tough” 40 minutes, against Linganore

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Walkersville Lions football program will face their toughest test yet, this Friday, when they travel to take on the Linganore Lancers.

The Lancers are coming off a strong 29-19 win, over the Middletown Knights. That win, also counted as the first win for the Lancers in their season.

For Walkersville, they’ve played one more game than Linganore, but their strength comes from the depth, and chemistry shared within their program. The team is veteran led, with 19 seniors contributing to the total roster.

“Fortunately for us we do have a lot of guys back, so we were kind of able to- I don’t want to say jump into mid season form, but we knew the direction we needed to go with our team, so that helped a lot.” said Head Coach Joe Polce, who recognizes how lucky his program is, to have seniors with previous varsity experience; that can lead the program.

“Chemistry. I think chemistry, that’s our best component to our team, that is what we do best. We don’t have the best players, but when we play together, we’re the best team I think out here in Frederick County.” said senior Josiah Jones, who believes their chemistry is what allows them to compete with anyone in the county.