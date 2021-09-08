Walkersville football excited to be back in front of fans

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The WDVM Sports Connection Game of the Week will take place between the Oakdale Bears, and the Walkersville Lions.

For the Walkersville, Maryland community, this will be their home game since Oct 25, 2019, when they coincidentally lost to Oakdale 23-20.

“Friday will be the first home game since 2019.” said Head Coach Joe Polce, “So we’re super excited to get a chance to do that. I know our community is excited, our players are ready to go. And the students are super excited to support the team.”

“I’m beyond excited and I’m preparing for the trick stuff.” said senior Jae’Sean Fulton. “All the little loosey-goosey plays that they like to run. Just gotta be prepared for that.”

Both teams are coming off strong Week 1 victories. The Bears blanked the South Hagerstown Rebels at, beating them 42-0, and the Walkersville Lions commanded a 42-14 win on the road, over Liberty.

For the Lions, confidence is high, as they renew their rivalry with the Bears. Since their last loss to Oakdale, the Lions have been the Bears 28-27 on the road, and 44-0 on a neutral site.

“Just wait till they come against us. I always have that mentality cause we always win.” said senior Jeremiah Franklin, “And so, I’m just ready for them. I’m really excited to go against these guys.”

The Lions will kickoff against the Bears on Friday night, at 6:30pm.