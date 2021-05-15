Walkersville boy’s lacrosse give back through hygiene donations for homeless students

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – On May 15th, the Walkersville Boy’s Lacrosse team took their talents off the field, giving back to their community in a donation drive.

This drive was partnered with Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County, and focused on collecting hygiene products; such as toothpaste, mouth wash, shampoo, soap, and miscellaneous toiletries, among other items. For some, it was their first time giving back.

“I haven’t had an opportunity to give back to the community yet, but this is a great opportunity for me, its my first time giving back and it feels great.” said senior Ananiah Byrd.

For others, it was because they wanted to make an impact, especially in these troubling times.

“We’re fortunate enough to already be in a pretty good position – in terms of being able to have the necessities in life. And being able to give back, and provide something to the community- be some sort of influence.” said senior Vineet Ravichandran.

In the process of giving back, the team reflected on any step they were able to take during this process, and celebrate each step.

“I mean when we were dropping off the bags to promote it, people would come out and be like ‘hey what’re you doing?’ and then be like ‘oh my god that is great’. There are so sympathetic for the kids that are homeless and yes I want to help out.” said captain Blake Shoemaker.

“I think we just start small and grow, we can’t really do a lot at the moment, because of COVID and just getting the team started and getting to do this, is already enough.” said captain Ethan Guillot.

And for those that lead the team, their goal is to impart valuable lessons for generations of Lions’ ahead.

“Really what I would love for everybody to do, is to get other schools involved, and everybody else doing community service. And just stepping up and being a part of this community, and doing it for others.” said Sonya Shoemaker, Community Service Lead for Walkersville Boy’s Lacrosse.

“I know some of them may not see the value now, but down in the future, they’re going to see the impact that this has. Not only on those around them, but within themselves.” said Randolph Clark, Head Coach of the Walkersville Boy’s Lacrosse Team.