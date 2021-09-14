Walkersville anticipate tough defensive matchup against Linganore

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Walkersville Lions football team will be back home this Friday, as they host Frederick County rivals, the Linganore Lancers.

Both teams are 2-0 heading into this game, with Walkersville having the home field advantage, and looking to build on momentum from their first home win since 2019, against Oakdale last week.

“I love playing in big games. For the town its’ really exciting for them. They get excited to watch us play.” said senior tight end Matt Kuzniewski.

Head Coach Joe Polce sited Linganore’s front-five to be one of the best in the county, if not the state. The Lancers have only allowed seven points this season, and have garnered four interceptions in the last two games, thanks to their secondary.

And despite a confident 20-14 win over Oakdale, the Lions need to improve on all facets, before taking on the Lancers.

“We gave up some big plays against Oakdale but we kept fighting.” said Head Coach Joe Polce. “We kept them out of the end zone for the most part. So that’s what we’re going to try and do this week. Battle the best we can, and make a few big plays at the right times.”