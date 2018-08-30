Virginia Sports

P-Nats take 3rd straight from Keys

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 11:03 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 11:03 PM EDT

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - The P-Nats defeat the Keys 6-0 for their third win in a row.

